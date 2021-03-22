Home Photos Feature Photos Motorcyclist on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from...PhotosFeature PhotosMotorcyclist on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the city Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-220321 SIALKOT: March 22 - Motorcyclist on the way under cover of an umbrella to protect from rain that experienced the city. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtALSO READ Vehicles on the way during rain that experienced the Twin CitiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of damaged wheat crop after rain and strong wind at Jhang RoadA view of massive traffic jam during rain that experienced the Provincial Capital at HashtnagriAn elderly horse cart holder on the way loaded with thermocol sheets on his horse cart during rain at GT Road