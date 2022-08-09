PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPhoto Feature Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area Tue, 9 Aug 2022, 9:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP51-090822 ISLAMABAD: August 09 - Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area. APP photo by Abid Zia APP51-090822 ISLAMABAD: APP52-090822 ISLAMABAD: August 09 – Motorcyclists overloaded with family members on their way during rain in Ghouri Town neighbourhood. APP photo by Abid Zia