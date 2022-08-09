Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area

Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area
APP51-090822 ISLAMABAD: August 09 - Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area. APP photo by Abid Zia
Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area
APP51-090822 ISLAMABAD:
Motorcyclist on the way carrying gas cylinder on the pillion during rain in Ghouri Town area
APP52-090822 ISLAMABAD: August 09 – Motorcyclists overloaded with family members on their way during rain in Ghouri Town neighbourhood. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR