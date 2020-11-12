Home Photos General Coverage Photos MoS/Chairman, Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari meeting with H.E. Bela Fazekas,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MoS/Chairman, Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari meeting with H.E. Bela Fazekas, Ambassador of Hungary at his office Thu, 12 Nov 2020, 5:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-12 ISLAMABAD: November 12 - MoS/Chairman, Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari meeting with H.E. Bela Fazekas, Ambassador of Hungary at his office. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP25-12 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 28 – H.E. Benedict De Cerjat, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan called on Mr. Atif Bokhari, MOS / Chairman, Board Of Investment...