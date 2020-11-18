Home Photos General Coverage Photos MoS/Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari in a meeting with British... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MoS/Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis at BOI Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 6:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-181120 ISLAMABAD: November 18 MoS/Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari in a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi Mike Nithavrianakis at BOI. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP21-181120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 24 – Chairman Board of Investment, Atif R. Bokhari meeting with H.E. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, Ambassador of the UAE in Pakistan at... ISLAMABAD: September 17 – MOS/Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ISLAMABAD: September 16 – MoS/Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari in a meeting with Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud Al-Thani at BOI. APP photo...