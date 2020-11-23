Home Photos National Photos MNA, Ghaus Bukhsh Mahr called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr PhotosNational Photos MNA, Ghaus Bukhsh Mahr called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-231120 ISLAMABAD: November 23 - MNA, Ghaus Bukhsh Mahr called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP48-231120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Dr Arif Alvi offering dua during condolence over the demise of mother of Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Senator Siraj-ul-Haq Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Stock Exchange Farrukh H Khan and President and CEO Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa exchanging documents after signing the agreement at... President stresses women involvement in development process