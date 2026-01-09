Friday, January 9, 2026
APP51-080126 KARACHI: January 08 - MNA Dr. Mirza lkhtiar Baig presents his Book Maeeshat aur Parliament to the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza during Launching Ceremony at BAIG'S house DHA. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and others also presents on the occasion. APP/AMH/ABB
