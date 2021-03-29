Mission Commander PN Flotilla in a group photo with Qatar Emiri Naval Force officials during Pakistan Navy ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT visit to port HAMAD
DOHA: March 29  A view of Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II conducted between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces. APP
DOHA: March 29  Mission Commander PN Flotilla exchanging souvenir with Qatar Emiri Naval Force official during Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT visit to port HAMAD. APP
DOHA: March 29  A view of Pakistan Navy & Qatar Emiri Naval Force personnel during Bilateral Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II. APP
DOHA: March 29  A view of Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II conducted between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces. APP
DOHA: March 29  A view of ships of Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces during bilateral Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II. APP

