APP39-290321 DOHA: March 29 - Mission Commander PN Flotilla in a group photo with Qatar Emiri Naval Force officials during Pakistan Navy ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT visit to port HAMAD. APP APP39-290321 APP40-290321DOHA: March 29 A view of Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II conducted between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces. APP APP41-290321DOHA: March 29 Mission Commander PN Flotilla exchanging souvenir with Qatar Emiri Naval Force official during Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT visit to port HAMAD. APP APP42-290321DOHA: March 29 A view of Pakistan Navy & Qatar Emiri Naval Force personnel during Bilateral Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II. APP APP43-290321DOHA: March 29 A view of Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II conducted between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces. APP APP44-290321DOHA: March 29 A view of ships of Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces during bilateral Exercise ASAD AL BAHR II. APP