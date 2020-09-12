MIRPUUKHAS: September 12  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing Ration Distribution Ceremony during his visit to flood affected areas. APP photo by Akram Ali

MIRPUUKHAS: September 12  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing Ration Distribution Ceremony during his visit to flood affected areas. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP04-12 MIRPUUKHAS: September 12  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing Ration Distribution Ceremony during his visit to flood affected areas. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP04-12

ALSO READ  MIRPUUKHAS: September 12  President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing Ration Distribution Ceremony during his visit to flood affected areas. APP photo by Akram Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR