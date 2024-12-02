Ministry of Human Rights launches 16 days of VAW (violence against women) at PNCA, Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Mr. Azam Nazeer Tarrar and Parliamentary Secretary of Human Rights, Mrs. Saba Sadiq are present at the launch event.
