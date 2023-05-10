Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry
APP57-100523 ISLAMABAD: May 10 - Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. APP/FHA
Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry
APP57-100523 ISLAMABAD:
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR