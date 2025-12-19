Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMinister of State for Religious Affairs and interfaith hormony Mr Kheeal das...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and interfaith hormony Mr Kheeal das kohistani, talking to Media persons.

APP69-191225 FAISALABAD: December 19 - Minister of State for Religious Affairs and interfaith hormony Mr Kheeal das kohistani, talking to Media persons. APP/FHA
10
- Advertisement -
Minister of State for Religious Affairs and interfaith hormony Mr Kheeal das kohistani, talking to Media persons.
APP69-191225
FAISALABAD: December 19 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan