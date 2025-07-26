Sunday, July 27, 2025
Minister of State for Planning and Development Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani attends a meeting of the Clean Punjab Program along with DC Saba Asghar Ali and Senior Vice President PML-N Punjab, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt

APP29-260725 SIALKOT: July 26 - Minister of State for Planning and Development Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani attends a meeting of the Clean Punjab Program along with DC Saba Asghar Ali and Senior Vice President PML-N Punjab, Muhammad Manshaullah Butt. APP/MUT/ABB/FHA
