PM China Visit

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.
APP65-070624 BEIJING: June 07 - Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja meets with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.
APP65-070624
BEIJING: June 07 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services