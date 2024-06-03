Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a meeting with delegation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a meeting with delegation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
APP50-030624 ISLAMABAD: June 03 - Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a meeting with delegation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a meeting with delegation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
APP50-030624
ISLAMABAD: June 03 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services