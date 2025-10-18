Minister of State for Development and Planning, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, addressing a ceremony organized by PPAF (Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund) for distributing ration packages under the Emergency Flood Response 2025 initiative.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.