Friday, August 22, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMinister of State Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan visits flood-affected communities in...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Minister of State Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan visits flood-affected communities in Mingora; joins nationwide plantation campaign

Minister of State Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan visits flood-affected communities in Mingora; joins nationwide plantation campaign
APP71-210825 MINGORA: August 21 – Minister of State Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan visits flood-affected communities in Mingora; joins nationwide plantation campaign. APP/TZD/SSH
3
- Advertisement -
Minister of State Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali Khan visits flood-affected communities in Mingora; joins nationwide plantation campaign
APP71-210825
MINGORA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan