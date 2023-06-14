PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Reduces Mobilization Committee Ashfaq Yousuf Tola addressing to the post budget session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Wed, 14 Jun 2023, 7:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP57-140623 ISLAMABAD: June 14 - Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Reduces Mobilization Committee Ashfaq Yousuf Tola addressing to the post budget session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. APP/UER/TZD APP57-140623 ISLAMABAD: APP58-140623 ISLAMABAD: June 14 – Minister of State and Chairman Reforms and Reduces Mobilization Committee Ashfaq Yousuf Tola addressing to the post budget session at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. APP/UER/TZD Sponsored Ad