Minister Health Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Sohail Abbas addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Minister Health Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Sohail Abbas addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly
APP59-151223 GILGIT: December 15 – Minister Health Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Sohail Abbas addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. APP/AHS/ABB/ZID
Minister Health Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Sohail Abbas addressing during the 27th session of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly
APP59-151223
GILGIT: December 15 – .

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services