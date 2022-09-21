Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission.

APP27-210922 ISLAMABAD: September 21 - Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission. APP
Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting regards flood at National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing at 1st NSPP Public Policy Conference at National School of Public Policy

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting on promotion of private sector and export

US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Federal Relief Committee Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting to review flood situation in the country

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal being briefed on Lilla Interchange

People participated to mark International day against drug abuse and anti drug awareness at Gulistan-e-Fatima Park Margalla Road F-7/3.

A bee gets nectar from a flower as the world marks Bee Day. World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20.The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony of First International Islamic Conference

Federal Minister for Planning Development and special initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting to review Laptop Scheme

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairing a meeting at CPEC Authority Secretariat.

