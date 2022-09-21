PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission. Wed, 21 Sep 2022, 5:33 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP27-210922 ISLAMABAD: September 21 - Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission. APP APP27-210922 ISLAMABAD: APP28-210922 ISLAMABAD: September 21 – Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing to the International Day of Peace ceremony at Higher Education Commission. APP