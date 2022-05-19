PhotosNational Photos Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony of First International Islamic Conference Thu, 19 May 2022, 12:53 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP81-180522 NEW YORK: May 18 - Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing the audience at the inauguration ceremony of First International Islamic Conference. APP APP81-180522 NEW YORK