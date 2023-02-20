PhotosNational Photos Minister for Planning and Development, Prof Ahsan Iqbal talking to the media during his official visit at Air Link Communication in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat Mon, 20 Feb 2023, 11:28 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP51-200223 LAHORE: February 20-. Minister for Planning and Development, Prof Ahsan Iqbal talking to the media during his official visit at Air Link Communication in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat . APP/AMI/TZD /SSH APP51-200223 LAHORE