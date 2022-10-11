Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addresses to the audience at the Launch of Training Guide and Mental Health Coordination Unit in Federal Capital

APP53-111022 ISLAMABAD: October 11 – Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal addresses to the audience at the Launch of Training Guide and Mental Health Coordination Unit in Federal Capital. APP/ABB/SSH
Ahsan Iqbal stresses need for creating awareness about mental health

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi visited the offices of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation in Quetta

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Laborers are repairing and maintenance work at G-7 and utilizing all the available resources for enhancing the beauty of capital

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi inaugurates workers flats in Provincial Capital

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari at the concluding ceremony of Mid-Court Athletes ATF Championship 14 & Under leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation( PTF) Complex

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in a group photo during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal is addressing during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Ambassador Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan Nong Rang is cutting cake along with others during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed during the National Dialogue on "From Global Development Initiative to Global Security Initiative" jointly organized by China Study Centre, COMSATS University and IPRI

Pakistan-China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal addressing a presser as Deputy Chairman NFRCC

Delegation of ILO calls on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi

