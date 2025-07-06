Sunday, July 6, 2025
Minister for National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman meeting with Chinese Minister of Culture & Tourism Gao Zheng. Discussion focused on cultural cooperation, tourism, and restoration of heritage sites

APP32-060725 QINDGDAO-CHINA: July 06 – Minister for National Heritage & Culture Huzaifa Rehman meeting with Chinese Minister of Culture & Tourism Gao Zheng. Discussion focused on cultural cooperation, tourism, and restoration of heritage sites. APP/ABB
