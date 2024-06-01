- Death anniversary of veteran lyricist, poet Raiz-ur- Rehman Saghar observed
- CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
- KP governor appreciates people for always standing with Pakistan’s security force
- Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania’
- Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar alongwith Justice Mansoor Ali Shah presenting shields and certificates among distinguished guests at Justice A.R. Cornelius Conference
