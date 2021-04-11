Home Photos General Coverage Photos Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan visiting... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan visiting to review the Ramazan Relief Packages on Utility Store Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-110421 GILGIT: April 11 - Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan visiting to review the Ramazan Relief Packages on Utility Store. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP22-110421GILGIT: April 11 – Minister for Information and Planning & Development Gilgit-Baltistan Fate Ullah Khan giving away food items to citizen during his visit to review the Ramazan Relief package on Utility Store. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri ALSO READ An elderly person on his way while carrying flour bag on his head after purchasing from Utility Store RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in carpeting Prince Ali Road during development in the city VC Karakoram International University Dr. Attaullah Shah giving away shield to participant during closing ceremony of the conference/ webinar collective action for knowledge economy... PM, KP assembly Speaker discuss province’s development projects