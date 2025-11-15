Saturday, November 15, 2025
HomePhotosNational PhotosMinister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar talking to media persons outside...
PhotosNational Photos

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar talking to media persons outside court.

APP32-151125 LAHORE: November 15 - Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar talking to media persons outside court. APP/AHF/FHA
10
- Advertisement -
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar talking to media persons outside court.
APP32-151125
LAHORE: November 15 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan