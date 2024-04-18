Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs

Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs
APP78-180424 ZAFARWAL: April 18 - Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs. APP/TZD/ABB
Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs
APP78-180424
ZAFARWAL: April 18 –
Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs
APP79-180424
ZAFARWAL: April 18 – Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs. APP/TZD/ABB
Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs
APP80-180424
ZAFARWAL: April 18 – Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs. APP/TZD/ABB
Minister Ahsan Iqbal is being briefed by officials of NADRA Centre in Zafarwal, Punjab regarding the progress of the new center. It will soon be opened for public as a one-stop solution for their identity needs
APP81-180424
ZAFARWAL: April 18 – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal speaking after inaugurates Passport Processing Counter at NADRA Centre in Shakargarh. APP/TZD/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services