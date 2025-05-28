29.4 C
Milk is being weighed after getting it from Kamoki-based goat “Mastani” that won first prize worth Rs.200,000/- during a competition of the 27th International Goat, Bull and Camel festival on late Tuesday night at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

APP39-280525 FAISALABAD: May 28 - Milk is being weighed after getting it from Kamoki-based goat “Mastani” that won first prize worth Rs.200,000/- during a competition of the 27th International Goat, Bull and Camel festival on late Tuesday night at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). APP/TWR/ABB
