Kashmir Black day banner
Kashmir Black day banner

MEPCO staffer busy in installation work of electric cable at Katchery Road.

MEPCO staffer busy in installation work of electric cable at Katchery Road.
APP10-301023 MULTAN: October 30 - MEPCO staffer busy in installation work of electric cable at Katchery Road.
MEPCO staffer busy in installation work of electric cable at Katchery Road.
APP10-301023
MULTAN: October 30 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services