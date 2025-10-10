Friday, October 10, 2025
Members of the Poultry Association along with citizens taking out a walk and distributing eggs among the public in connection with World Egg Day.

FAISALABAD: October 10 - Members of the Poultry Association along with citizens taking out a walk and distributing eggs among the public in connection with World Egg Day.
FAISALABAD: October 10 – Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Head of the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, along with faculty members, doctors, and paramedics, participating in a walk to mark World Mental Health Day at Allied Hospital. APP/TWR/FHA
