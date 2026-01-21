Wednesday, January 21, 2026
APP45-210126 KARACHI: January 21– Members of the Human Rights Council of Pakistan light earthen oil lamps during a vigil outside the Karachi Press Club to pay tribute to the victims of the Gul Plaza fire, which claimed more than 60 lives, while dozens of people are still feared trapped under the debris as rescue operations continue. APP/SDQ/ABB/SSH
