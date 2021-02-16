Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at Latifabad
APP38-160221 HYDERABAD: February 16  Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

ALSO READ  Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR