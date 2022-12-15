PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council members offering Dua after lit the candles in commemoration of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar outside Press Club Thu, 15 Dec 2022, 9:04 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP71-151222 HYDERABAD: December 15 – Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council members offering Dua after lit the candles in commemoration of martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar outside Press Club. APP/AKS/TZD/ABB APP71-151222 HYDERABAD: