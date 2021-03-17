Home Photos General Coverage Photos Members of IBA head teachers and Head Masters Association holding a protest...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMembers of IBA head teachers and Head Masters Association holding a protest demonstration for acceptance of their demands outside Sindh Assembly building Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 7:52 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-170321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPA’s session re-scheduledPolling begins for Senate seats in PATeachers of Shadab Girls College participating in tug-of-war competition during sports event at Jinnah Stadium