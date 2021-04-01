Home Photos General Coverage Photos Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly holding a peace walk after the Nalter incident PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly holding a peace walk after the Nalter incident Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 10:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-010421 GILGIT: April 01 - Members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly holding a peace walk after the Nalter incident. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP49-010421 APP50-010421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 05 People from different walks of life participating in a peace walk to show solidarity with Peshawar terrorist attack on madrassa... ISLAMABAD: November 05 People from different walks of life participating in a peace walk to show solidarity with Peshawar terrorist attack on madrassa...