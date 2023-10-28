Kashmir Black day banner
Kashmir Black day banner

Members of civil society participates in a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians and chanting slogans against Israel’s brutalities outside the Karachi Press Club

Members of civil society participates in a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians and chanting slogans against Israel’s brutalities outside the Karachi Press Club
APP18-281023 KARACHI: October 28 – Members of civil society participates in a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians and chanting slogans against Israel’s brutalities outside the Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA
Members of civil society participates in a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians and chanting slogans against Israel’s brutalities outside the Karachi Press Club
APP18-281023
KARACHI: October 28 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services