PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Members of a Christian Community in Santa Claus getup participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara, the victim of Sialkot incident Tue, 21 Dec 2021, 7:23 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP62-211221 LAHORE: December 21 - Members of a Christian Community in Santa Claus getup participating in a candle light vigil to pay tributes to Sri Lankan factory Manager Priyantha Kumara, the victim of Sialkot incident. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP62-211221 LAHORE: