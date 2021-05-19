Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club
APP42-1905-21 SARGODHA: May 19  Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP43-1905-21
SARGODHA: May 19  Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ  Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support of Palestinian people in front of Press Club

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR