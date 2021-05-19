Home Photos General Coverage Photos Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club Wed, 19 May 2021, 9:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-1905-21 SARGODHA: May 19 Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP43-1905-21SARGODHA: May 19 Members are Pakistan Artist Equity participating in a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on the Palestinians in front of Press Club. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ALSO READ Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support of Palestinian people in front of Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club People from different walks of life holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club Paid Advertisements