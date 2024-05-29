Members are giving cold water to people during “Heat Wave Mitigation Campaign” organized by Civil Services Academy, Community Development and Environment Society at Hall Road.

LAHORE: May 29 - Members are giving cold water to people during "Heat Wave Mitigation Campaign" organized by Civil Services Academy, Community Development and Environment Society at Hall Road.
LAHORE: May 29 – 

