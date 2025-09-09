Member of the Shura Council/ Deputy Head of Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Adel Abdulrahman Al-Muawda called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.