APP43-170625 ISLAMABAD: June 17 – Member National Assembly Iftikhar Nazir calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on 17 June, 2025; Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal and Special Assistant to the PM Talha Barki are also present. . APP/TZD/FHA
