Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.

Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It's a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
APP20-010524 QUETTA: May 01 – Member Balochistan Assembly Mir Liaquat Lehri addressing a rally organized at Quetta Railway Station on the occasion of International of Labour Day. APP/MNN/TZD
Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It's a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
APP20-010524
QUETTA: May 01 –
Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It's a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
APP17-010524
QUETTA: May 01 – Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It's a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
APP18-010524
QUETTA: May 01 – Members of Railway Prime Union participating in a rally at Railway Station to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
Member Balochistan Assembly Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch along with labour leaders leading a rally to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It's a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
APP19-010524
QUETTA: May 01 – Members of Railway Prime Union participating in a rally at Railway Station to mark the International Labour Day as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services