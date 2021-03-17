Medical staff vaccinating a person for COVID-19 at Civil Hospital during start of campaign
APP39-170321 QUETTA: March 17 - Medical staff vaccinating a person for COVID-19 at Civil Hospital during start of campaign. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP39-170321

ALSO READ  A large number of people busy in shopping who cannot follow the SOPs of COVID-19 at Fruit and Vegetable Market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR