MDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr Chowk
APP36-160221 MULTAN: February 16 - MDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr Chowk. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Latifabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR