Home Photos General Coverage Photos MDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr Chowk Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:33 PM7Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-160221 MULTAN: February 16 - MDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr Chowk. APP photo by Qasim GhauriALSO READ Workers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStaffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at LatifabadWorkers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at LatifabadWorkers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachment with the help of heavy machinery at Latifabad