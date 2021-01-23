Home Photos General Coverage Photos MD, Grand Ph.D Academician, Vice President Academy of Medical & Technical Sciences... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MD, Grand Ph.D Academician, Vice President Academy of Medical & Technical Sciences Moscow Russia, Prof. Dr. Jan Alam, addressing a press conference at National Press Club Sat, 23 Jan 2021, 8:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-230121 ISLAMABAD: January 23 MD, Grand Ph.D Academician, Vice President Academy of Medical & Technical Sciences Moscow Russia, Prof. Dr. Jan Alam, addressing a press conference at National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Doctors examining the patients during free medical camp at National Press Club Doctors examining the patients during free medical camp at National Press Club Press Club office-bearers distributing gifts among the visiting patients after draw during free medical camp at National Press Club