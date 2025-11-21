Friday, November 21, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosMayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan

Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP45-211125 KARACHI: November 21 - Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/ABB/FHA
2
- Advertisement -
Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP45-211125
KARACHI
Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP46-211125
KARACHI 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan