Mayor of Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Consul General of France Alexis Chahtahtinsky inaugurating mural art of Pakistani and French artists during the 39-days World Culture Festival 2025 organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.