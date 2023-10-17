ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi, ex-minister Saeed Ghani and others offer Fateha for the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the site of incident

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi, ex-minister Saeed Ghani and others offer Fateha for the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the site of incident
APP51-171023 KARACHI: October 17 - Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi, ex-minister Saeed Ghani and others offer Fateha for the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the site of incident. APP/SDQ/ABB/FHA
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi, ex-minister Saeed Ghani and others offer Fateha for the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the site of incident
APP51-171023
KARACHI
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Senator Waqar Mehdi, ex-minister Saeed Ghani and others offer Fateha for the martyrs of Karsaz tragedy at the site of incident
APP52-171023
KARACHI

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services