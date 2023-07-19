Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building
APP83-190723 KARACHI: July 19 – Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building. APP/ABB
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building
APP83-190723 KARACHI:
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad inaugurates the Newly Installed Surveillance System at KMC Building
APP84-190723 KARACHI: July 19 – Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad visits the newly adorned office of Land Department. APP/ABB
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab presiding over the meeting of engineering department

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab presiding over the meeting of engineering department

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad talking to media during their visit to KPC

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad talking to media during their visit to KPC

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inspects the machineries and vehicles during his visit to Mairaj Limited factory

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inspects the machineries and vehicles during his visit to Mairaj Limited factory

Mayor Karachi reviewed cleaning, lifting of remains of sacrificial animals

Mayor Karachi reviewed cleaning, lifting of remains of sacrificial animals

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad also present on the occasion

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing a press conference. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad also present on the occasion

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad offering fateha after laying floral wreath on the mausoleum of Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad offering fateha after laying floral wreath on the mausoleum of Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Margalla Avenue

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Margalla Avenue

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Deputy Mayor of Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan administering oath to Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handing over the key of Karachi to Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad during oath-taking ceremony at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground)

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari handing over the key of Karachi to Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy...

Commissioner, Ghanwar Ali Laghari administering oath to newly Elected Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Adv Anwar Ali Luhur and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Shaikh at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Jinnah Bagh

Commissioner, Ghanwar Ali Laghari administering oath to newly Elected Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Adv Anwar Ali Luhur and Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Shaikh at...

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF and the International Goat and Bull Association at UAF Stadium

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan visiting after inaugurates goat, bull and camel festival arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH), UAF...