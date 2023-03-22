PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha Wed, 22 Mar 2023, 7:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP22-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH APP22-220323 SARGODHA: APP23-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Students are performing tableau on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH APP24-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Principal Khabib Girls’ School and College Madam Sarwat Ansar and Principal Agriculture College Athar Nadeem distributing prizes at the 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH