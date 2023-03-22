Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha

Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha
APP22-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH
<em>Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha</em>
APP22-220323 SARGODHA:
<em>Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha</em>
APP23-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Students are performing tableau on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH
<em>Martial arts female students are showing their skills on the occasion of 10th annual results Khabib Girls' School and College Srgodha</em>
APP24-220323 SARGODHA: March 22- Principal Khabib Girls’ School and College Madam Sarwat Ansar and Principal Agriculture College Athar Nadeem distributing prizes at the 10th annual results Khabib Girls’ School and College Srgodha.APP/ HSD/MAF/TZD /SSH