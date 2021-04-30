Markets and streets wear deserted look as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic
APP44-300421 KARACHI: April 30 - Markets and streets wear deserted look as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  A beggar asking for mercy sitting in front of closed shop at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic

